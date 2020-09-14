Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Thirty electoral rights violation complaints filed with Russian ombudsman in three days

Tags: Human rights, Elections, Central Election Commission, Tatyana Moskalkova, Russian Federation
10:22 14/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 14 (RAPSI) – Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova received thirty complaints of violation of electoral rights of citizens during preparation and on the single voting day, according to her statement at the Central Election Commission’s meeting.

During the three days the Ombudsman was in contact with regional rights commissioners.

She said that the applications submitted were mostly about court rulings invalidating electoral commissions’ decisions, use of administrative resources against candidates for local representative bodies and withdrawal from the upcoming election.

There was very little news about organization and holding of the vote, Moskalkova added.

Thirty electoral rights violation complaints filed with Russian ombudsman in three days

10:22 14/09/2020 Russia's High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova received thirty complaints of violation of electoral rights of citizens during preparation and on the single voting day.
Thirty electoral rights violation complaints filed with Russian ombudsman in three days

10:22 14/09/2020 Russia's High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova received thirty complaints of violation of electoral rights of citizens during preparation and on the single voting day.

