Russian Justice Ministry strives to protect prisoners’ housing accommodations

16:19 10/09/2020

MOSCOW, September 10 (RAPSI) – The Justice Ministry of Russia has drafted a bill on protection of housing of imprisoned convicts.

Amendments are proposed to the Criminal Procedure Code, the Ministry’s press service told RAPSI on Thursday.

The initiative says if jailed convicts cannot by themselves keep their property or dwelling safe when they serve prison sentence, courts may deliver a ruling on measures to ensure the safekeeping of the property. Moreover, under the draft law, courts in order to protect accommodation may ban citizens’ registration in it, state registration of the transfer of rights as well as limits on rights and encumbrance on the relevant property.

The bill is aimed to protect and save unsupervised places of residence belonging to inmates, the statement reads.