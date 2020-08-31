Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
31/08/2020 17:55

News

Print this

Russia’s Justice Ministry drafts bill on dismissal procedure for investigators

Tags: employment, Legislation, Investigative Committee, Justice Ministry, Russia
17:06 31/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 31 (RAPSI) – The Russian Justice Ministry works on a bill setting forth procedures governing dismissals and appointments of the Investigative Committee officers, a notification published on the Federal Portal for Draft Legislation reads on Monday.

The bill is aimed to establish for such officers the procedures similar to those currently envisaged by law for prosecutors.

The document is to regulate some issues relating to dismissal of certain categories of the Committee officers; the introduction of a mechanism of appointment of officers dismissed from their posts to other positions in the Committee; it is also planned to introduce additional guarantees and compensations for those discharged from service.

Last July, there was effected an amended law on prosecutor offices introducing additional grounds on which their officers could be dismissed, among them cases where a dismissed officer refused offers of other posts. The law envisaged that dismissed prosecutors were to be offered vacant posts in order to ensure his or her labor rights.

According to the amended law prosecutors could be discharged from service in case they failed to attend for more than four consecutive months due to temporary incapacity for work with compensation.

Prosecutors may be also dismissed on such grounds as oath breaking when on sick leave or during vacations, or in cases where such a wrongdoing negatively affected the authority of the prosecution service and discredited this officer.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s Justice Ministry drafts bill on dismissal procedure for investigators

17:06 31/08/2020 The Russian Justice Ministry works on a bill setting forth procedures governing dismissals and appointments of the Investigative Committee officers.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Justice Ministry drafts bill on dismissal procedure for investigators

17:06 31/08/2020 The Russian Justice Ministry works on a bill setting forth procedures governing dismissals and appointments of the Investigative Committee officers.

Moscow court rules in favor of MInBank seeking to recover $2.7 bln from its ex-managers

12:30 31/08/2020 The Moscow Commercial Court granted a claim of the Moscow Industrial Bank (MInBank) represented by Russia’s Central Bank, which had sought to recover from 18 persons earlier controlling this credit organization 198.06 billion rubles (about $2.7 billion).

Jury selection in case of two sisters accused of father’s murder set for mid-fall

14:45 31/08/2020 The Moscow City Court on Monday rescheduled jury selection in a case against sisters Krestina and Angelina Khachaturyan, who stand charged with killing their father, for October 5.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100