Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
26/08/2020 15:55

News

Print this

Eurasian Economic Union treaty on trademarks submitted to State Duma for ratification

Context
Tags: Treaty, Trademark, State Duma, Eurasian Economic Union, Russia
14:14 26/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 26 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Government has submitted to the State Duma the treaty on trademarks, service marks, and protected designations of origin made by members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for ratification, according to a document on the database of the lower house of Russia’s Parliament.

The treaty regulates the relations concerning legal protection and use of trademarks and protected designations of origin was signed on February 3, 2020.

According to the document, the legal protection is to be in effect across the whole territory of the EAEU; applications for registration of trademarks and protected designations of origin may be submitted to any national patent agency.

Implementation of the regulations envisaged by the treaty is to result in lower time and finance expenditures and improved legal certainty for trademark owners, the document reads; it also requires an adaptation of information systems run by the Russian Federal Agency for Intellectual Property, Patents and Trademarks (Rospatent) to these regulations, which is to be financed in the framework of the Digital Economy national program.

The EAEU members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Eurasian Economic Union treaty on trademarks submitted to State Duma for ratification

14:14 26/08/2020 Russia’s Government has submitted to the State Duma the treaty on trademarks, service marks, and protected designations of origin made by members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for ratification.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Eurasian Economic Union treaty on trademarks submitted to State Duma for ratification

14:14 26/08/2020 Russia’s Government has submitted to the State Duma the treaty on trademarks, service marks, and protected designations of origin made by members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for ratification.

Over 1 mln attempts to carry arms and armaments at courts recorded in 3 years – bailiffs

14:38 26/08/2020 In the last 3 years officers of the Federal Bailiff Service have reveled 1.3 million attempts to carry prohibited items, including arms and armaments, at court buildings, according to the Service’s head Dmitry Aristov.

Efremov’s defense lawyer summoned to face-to-face confrontation in client fraud case

15:01 26/08/2020 Attorney Elman Pashayev currently defending actor Mikhail Efremov charged with drunken fatal crash on Wednesday was summoned to a face-to-face confrontation in a case over alleged stealing of 3 million rubles from his former client.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100