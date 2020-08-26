Eurasian Economic Union treaty on trademarks submitted to State Duma for ratification

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

14:14 26/08/2020

MOSCOW, August 26 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Government has submitted to the State Duma the treaty on trademarks, service marks, and protected designations of origin made by members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for ratification, according to a document on the database of the lower house of Russia’s Parliament.

The treaty regulates the relations concerning legal protection and use of trademarks and protected designations of origin was signed on February 3, 2020.

According to the document, the legal protection is to be in effect across the whole territory of the EAEU; applications for registration of trademarks and protected designations of origin may be submitted to any national patent agency.

Implementation of the regulations envisaged by the treaty is to result in lower time and finance expenditures and improved legal certainty for trademark owners, the document reads; it also requires an adaptation of information systems run by the Russian Federal Agency for Intellectual Property, Patents and Trademarks (Rospatent) to these regulations, which is to be financed in the framework of the Digital Economy national program.

The EAEU members are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia.