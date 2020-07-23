Cryptocurrency to be invested, not used as payment instrument – Russia’s State Duma

© pixabay.com

18:03 22/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 22 (RAPSI) – This Wednesday, the State Duma adopted in the third and final reading a bill on digital financial assets and digital currency defining cryptocurrency as a set of e-data in an information system, which is not a unit of Russian currency and with respect to which there is no a liable party.

Cryptocurrency may be used as an investment and savings instrument, but not as a payment for goods and services, the document reads.

Legal protection is to be provided only to the persons, who declared their cryptocurrency assets with the fiscal agencies, according to the bill.

The law can come into effect since January 1, 2021.