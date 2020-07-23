Russian lawmakers step up to restrict use of e-cigarettes and hookahs

© flickr.com/ Preston Rhea

17:26 22/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 22 (RAPSI) – The State Duma MPs have finally adopted a bill restricting the use of electronic cigarettes and hookahs.

According to a statement of the lawmaking authority, the document sets restrictions on the use of vapes and hookahs inside certain territories, premises and objects; issues requirements for demonstration of electronic smoking articles in audiovisual works for minors and adults.

Moreover, the document restrict sale of these devices; bans their sale to minors and involvement of children in the use o them.

There is also a proposal to introduce administrative fines for violations of the imposed restrictions.