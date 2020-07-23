Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
23/07/2020 03:44

News

Print this

Russian lawmakers step up to restrict use of e-cigarettes and hookahs

Context
Tags: Smoking, Legislation, State Duma, Russia
17:26 22/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 22 (RAPSI) – The State Duma MPs have finally adopted a bill restricting the use of electronic cigarettes and hookahs.

According to a statement of the lawmaking authority, the document sets restrictions on the use of vapes and hookahs inside certain territories, premises and objects; issues requirements for demonstration of electronic smoking articles in audiovisual works for minors and adults.

Moreover, the document restrict sale of these devices; bans their sale to minors and involvement of children in the use o them.

There is also a proposal to introduce administrative fines for violations of the imposed restrictions.

 

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian lawmakers step up to restrict use of e-cigarettes and hookahs

17:26 22/07/2020 The State Duma MPs have finally adopted a bill restricting the use of electronic cigarettes and hookahs.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Cryptocurrency to be invested, not used as payment instrument – Russia’s State Duma

18:03 22/07/2020 This Wednesday, the State Duma adopted in the third and final reading a bill on digital financial assets and digital currency defining cryptocurrency as a set of e-data in an information system, which is not a unit of Russian currency and with respect to which there is no a liable party.

Russian lawmakers step up to restrict use of e-cigarettes and hookahs

17:26 22/07/2020 The State Duma MPs have finally adopted a bill restricting the use of electronic cigarettes and hookahs.

Russia’s State Duma adopts bill on regulatory sandbox

17:09 22/07/2020 The lower house of Russia’s Parliament has approved in the third and final reading a bill envisaging the possibility of introduction of experimental legal regimes, the so-called regulatory sandboxes in the digital innovations sphere.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100