Nearly 100% detainees voted in Moscow

Tags: Constitution, Elections, Russia, Moscow
17:55 01/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 1 (RAPSI) – About 6,000 detainees took part in the voting on Russia’s Constitution amendments in Moscow, Chair of the Public Monitoring Commission Georgy Volkov reported Wednesday.

There are 5,972 persons with the right to vote in Moscow detention facilities; 5,956 of them casted their votes; 16 refused, Volkov said.

According to the human rights council member Eva Merkacheva noted that observers had not revealed violations during the voting.

On June 25, the All-Russian voting on amendments to Constitution started in the country and abroad. The main voting day, according to the presidential decree, is July 1; however, citizens may also vote from June 25 to 30. Residents of Moscow and Niznny Novgorod have an opportunity to vote online.

