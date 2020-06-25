Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
25/06/2020 22:07

News

Print this

Russia’s Cabinet approves amendments to bill on prevention and liquidation of land oil spills

Context
Tags: Natural disasters, Oil & Gas, Environment, Ministry of Ecology, Government, Russia
17:52 25/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 25 (RAPSI) – Russia’s government has approved amendments to a bill aimed at prevention and liquidation of oil and oil products spills on land, according to a statement published on the official website of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology.

The changes are intended to improve the legal regulation in the sphere of prevention and liquidation of land oil and oil products spills. The respective requirements are to be applicable to all facilities engaged in extraction, processing, storage, and transportation of oil products, Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Dmitry Kobylkin said.

The draft document proposes that companies are to approve a plan of liquidation of oil spills agreed with the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resource Usage on condition the Emergency Ministry reports that the respective organization is ready for clean-up operations.

Besides, the companies are to be obliged to reserve financial means to cover the measures they are to undertake as to prevention and liquidation of oil spills including the funds designated for full compensation of the respective environmental damages.

The amendments, which according to Deputy PM Victoria Abramchenko have been developed on the instructions of President Vladimir Putin, are to be submitted to the State Duma soon.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s Cabinet approves amendments to bill on prevention and liquidation of land oil spills

17:52 25/06/2020 Russia’s government has approved amendments to a bill aimed at prevention and liquidation of oil and oil products spills on land.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Cabinet approves amendments to bill on prevention and liquidation of land oil spills

17:52 25/06/2020 Russia’s government has approved amendments to a bill aimed at prevention and liquidation of oil and oil products spills on land.

Over 30 violations recorded on first Constitution amendments voting day

18:06 25/06/2020 The situation vote observe center revealed 34 violations on the first day of the Constitution amendments voting, the Civic Chamber’s Secretary Lidia Mikheyeva announced Thursday.

Ex-director of USSR People's Artist gets 3.5 years in jail for $505k embezzlement

16:40 25/06/2020 Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court on Thursday sentenced Ksenia Rubtsova, ex-tour manager of the People's Artist of the Soviet Union Elina Bystritskaya, to 3.5 years in penal colony for 35 million-ruble embezzlement.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100