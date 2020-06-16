Russian citizens locating abroad can vote on amendments to Constitution - official

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

15:50 16/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 16 (RAPSI) – Russian nationals can vote on amendments to Constitution at a foreign poll station when submitting a valid passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation, the Central Election Commission’s secretary Maya Grishina said Tuesday.

On June 15, the voting began for Russians living abroad or in hard-to-reach areas or towns.

Earlier, the Commission’s Chair Ella Pamfilov said that 250 voting stations would be opened in 144 countries.

In early June, President Vladimir Putin set July 1 as the date of the All-Russian vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution. Residents of Moscow and Niznny Novgorod have an opportunity to vote online.