Unified registry of data on population to be created in Russia - law

Tags: Legislation, Personal data, Vladimir Putin, Russia
15:54 08/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 8 (RAPSI) – A bill on creation of a unified information federal registry containing the data on the country’s population became law after President Vladimir Putin signed the document on Monday, according to the official website of legal information.

The registry is to contain basic (family name, name, patronymic surname, the date and place of birth and death, gender, requisites of registration of acts of civil status as to birth and death, personal insurance policy number/SNILS, taxpayer ID number/TIN) and additional (family status, kin relations) information about an individual.

Tthe initiative is aimed at systematization of the data contained on state and municipal databases, including those of extra-budgetary funds.

The population information registry is to be managed by the Federal Tax Service on the basis of the data it has at its disposal, as well as the data of the Interior Ministry, Defense Ministry, Ministry of Education and Science, state extra-budgetary funds. The Federal Tax Service is to be responsible for the protection of all available data.

The registry is aimed to shorten the time needed to provide state and municipal services and to improve the efficiency of state policies. Such a system, the statement reads, is to further facilitate crime prevention and fraud related to social assistance measures, as well as tax evasion so to improve fiscal performance.

The procedures governing the functioning of the state information system are to be developed by the government of the Russian Federation.

