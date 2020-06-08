Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Russian government partially lifts departure restrictions

Tags: Healthcare, coronavirus, Government, Mikhail Mishustin, Russia
15:32 08/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 8 (RAPSI) – Russian citizens will be able to go abroad for medical and educational purposes, according to an order of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Thus, Russian nationals again may take abroad for medical care, care for sick relatives, education or work, Mishustin said Monday during the meeting of the Presidium of the Coronavirus Fight Coordination Council.

He also added that foreigners going to receive medical aid in Russia will be able to come as well as people having sick relatives here, but on a one-off basis.


