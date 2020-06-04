Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
04/06/2020 19:19

News

Print this

Russia’s Business Ombudsman negatively responds to draft Code of Administrative Offences

Tags: Legislation, Administrative case, Boris Titov, Russia
14:43 04/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 4 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Business Rights Commissioner Boris Titov has submitted to the Justice Ministry a negative opinion as to the draft new Code of Administrative Offences, the press service of the Business Ombudsman informs.

According to Titov, at this time it is too early to adopt a new Code, since superfluous and outdated mandatory requirements violations of which serve as a basis for businesspersons to be held administratively liable have not been abolished yet.

The Business Ombudsman Office staff believes that since recently businesses have been more frequently held administratively liable. According to Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service and the Supreme Court Justice Department statistical data, various administrative penalties were imposed on over one million corporations (every fourth of them), whereas in 2015 this figure made only 400,000 organizations.

In the Business Rights Commissioner’s response it is stated that the draft new Codex fails to alter the punitive and fiscal motivation of state oversight authorities. Fines are still playing the role of the basic administrative penalty and are to be imposed for the majority of offences as defined in the special part of the draft Code. Moreover, the new draft Code sets forth much larger fines without any economic substantiation; for certain wrongdoings fines are to be raised tenfold, especially as concerns self-employed individuals, whose status is to be in practice made equal to that of corporations.

Titov believes that unfortunately fines in Russia are a planned source to replenish the state budget. So, oversight authorities are going to impose maximum amounts of fines because it is the aim they were instructed to achieve. They do it well, the Business Ombudsman observes: in 2018 the planned income of the state budget from fines was to make 52.5 billion rubles (about $760 million at the current exchange rate), in fact this sum made 67.1 billion (almost $1 billion); in 2019 the respective amounts made 60.8 billion rubles and 76.8 billion rubles ($880 million and $1.1 billion). The new draft Code can only to entrench this trend, although it does not answer the need to revive economic activity after a most serious crisis, the Business Rights Commissioner notes.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s Business Ombudsman negatively responds to draft Code of Administrative Offences

14:43 04/06/2020 Russia’s Business Rights Commissioner Boris Titov has submitted to the Justice Ministry a negative opinion as to the draft new Code of Administrative Offences.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Defense Ministry ordered to pay $60k to mother of soldier killed by tank fire

15:58 04/06/2020 A court in the Leningrad Region obliged Russia’s Defense Ministry to pay 4 million rubles (about $60,000) to the mother of a common soldier Andrey Vittikh, who had died from tank fire during army exercises because of the command officers’negligence.

Finalized bill permitting to make labor contracts distantly reaches Russia’s State Duma

17:44 04/06/2020 A new refined version of a bill setting forth requirements pertaining to distant intercommunications between employers and employees, in particular those relating to labor contracts made, or vacation request letters and resignation notices submitted via internet has reached the lower house of Russia’s parliament.

Suspect in case over fuel spillage disaster in Russia’s North detained until July 31

15:10 04/06/2020 The Krasnoyarsk Krai Court on Thursday ordered a chief of the boiler-and-turbine floor of a heat and power plant in Russia’s northern town Norilsk to be put in detention until July 31 as part of a case over disaster resulted in the fuel spillage into a local stream and river Ambarnaya.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100