Bill obliging military servicepersons undergo annual health screenings reaches State Duma

© RAPSI

16:59 28/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 28 (RAPSI) – Russia’s government has submitted to the State Duma a bill seeking to introduce mandatory annual medical examinations and drug tests for persons serving in the military, according to a document published on the database of the lower house of Russia’s parliament.

The amendments to the current legislation on the status of members of the military are developed in order to lower mortality rates among the servicepersons, the explanatory note to the bill reads.

The Defense Ministry and other executive authorities, whose officers are by law to be members of the military are vested with powers to determine the procedures, under which such examinations are to be performed.

The bill is to fill a gap with respect to servicepersons in the current legislation on public health in Russia, the document reads.