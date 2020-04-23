Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
23/04/2020 22:53

News

Print this

Russia’s Cabinet proposes prohibit banks block clients’ accounts without explanation

Tags: Legislation, Banking, Government, Mikhail Mishustin, Russia
16:59 23/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 23 (RAPSI) – Russia’s government has developed a bill seeking to prohibit banks to decline their clients requests for bank operations or to block their accounts without giving a reason of such refusals, the respective amendments are to be discussed at a Cabinet meeting, according to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Currently, the Chair of the government notes, banks have the right to decline clients’ requests and even to block their accounts in case they fail to present a document confirming their bona fide status without providing any explanation. As a result, citizens barred access to their accounts, or bona fide businesses precluded from conducting their operations may be affected, Mishustin observes.

The bill is to streamline the decision making mechanism as concerns this issue; if it is adopted, banks will not be able to terminate client contracts or decline customers’ requests to carry out operations without giving a valid reason.

In order to protect interests of individuals, a new provision is to be introduced, which prohibits banks to refuse opening bank accounts for them with the exception of cases where after due diligence examinations banks reasonably suspect laundering of criminal gains or financing of terrorism.

The government expects that the bill is to improve the standing of honest entrepreneurs, according to Mishustin.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s Cabinet proposes prohibit banks block clients’ accounts without explanation

16:59 23/04/2020 Russia’s government has developed a bill seeking to prohibit banks to decline their clients requests for bank operations or to block their accounts without giving a reason of such refusals, the respective amendments are to be discussed at a Cabinet meeting, according to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Cabinet proposes prohibit banks block clients’ accounts without explanation

16:59 23/04/2020 Russia’s government has developed a bill seeking to prohibit banks to decline their clients requests for bank operations or to block their accounts without giving a reason of such refusals, the respective amendments are to be discussed at a Cabinet meeting, according to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Prosecutors demand probe into fake news about harvesting of COVID-19 patients’ organs

12:38 23/04/2020 Investigators are to consider if a criminal case needs to be launched over a YouTube video publication falsely alleging that organs are harvested from coronavirus patients for sale.

Russian rights advocates push for more releases on parole during pandemic

14:34 23/04/2020 Members of the Presidential Council for Human Rights plan to turn to the Supreme Court of Russia with the request to recommend courts to extend the practice of releases on parole during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100