Russia’s Justice Ministry to be empowered challenge regional laws in courts – bill

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

18:14 21/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 21 (RAPSI) – The government of the Russian Federation has submitted to the State Duma a bill seeking to authorize the Justice Ministry to dispute provisions of regional legal acts, chapters, and municipal acts in courts, according to the database of the lower house of Russia’s parliament.

The document envisages amendments to the Administrative Procedure Rules, which will allow the Ministry to submit to courts administrative claims seeking to rule regulations, chapters and municipal acts invalidated in full or in part in cases where legal examination show them to be not in compliance with some other higher legal act, or infringing on the rights and lawful interests of citizens.

The respective moves are to be made not earlier than three months after the results of a legal review are presented leaving the concerned reginal authorities time to bring such an act in compliance with the federal legislation.

Currently, the conclusions of the Ministry are forwarded to the regional authorities and public prosecutor’s offices as recommendations only, the explanatory note to the bill reads, what permits public authorities of the subjects of the Russian Federation to protract bringing their acts in compliance with the federal legislation.