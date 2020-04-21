Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
21/04/2020 15:58

News

Print this

Russian government proposes e-visa processing for foreigners

Tags: Internet, Legislation, Visa, Tourism, State Duma, Government, Russia
12:31 21/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 21 (RAPSI) - Russian government has submitted a bill on e-visa for foreigners to the lower house of parliament, according to the State Duma database.

Under the draft law, the electronic document will be arranged starting January 21, 2021 as a single entry visa for a term of up to 60 days with the allowed period of stay of up tp 16 days for foreign citizens included in the list approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. It is noted, that e-visa will be given to foreignes entering Russia for guest, business, tourist, educational, science, cultural, political, economical and sports purposes.

To arrange the document an applicant will be obliged to complete an application on a specialized website. The processing term is set as maximum 4 days from the application filing date.

The e-visa processing procedure is to be fixed by the government.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian government proposes e-visa processing for foreigners

12:31 21/04/2020 Russian government has submitted a bill on e-visa for foreigners to the lower house of parliament.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian government proposes e-visa processing for foreigners

12:31 21/04/2020 Russian government has submitted a bill on e-visa for foreigners to the lower house of parliament.

Sberbank demands $1.7 bln from ex-head of troubled Russian refinery

10:48 21/04/2020 One of the largest Russian banks Sberbank seeks to add a debt of board chairman of New Stream oil and gas company and former co-owner of troubled Antipinsky refinery Dmitry Mazurov charged with the 4 billion-ruble embezzlement (over $60 million) estimated at more than 128 billion rubles ($1.7 billion) to the creditors’ list.

Transaero seeks for bankruptcy of ex-airline top managers

13:51 21/04/2020 Commercial courts will consider bankruptcy claims filed by Transaerp air carrier against its two former top managers Maria Akchurina and Dmitry Lipinsky in summer.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100