Russian government proposes e-visa processing for foreigners

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

12:31 21/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 21 (RAPSI) - Russian government has submitted a bill on e-visa for foreigners to the lower house of parliament, according to the State Duma database.

Under the draft law, the electronic document will be arranged starting January 21, 2021 as a single entry visa for a term of up to 60 days with the allowed period of stay of up tp 16 days for foreign citizens included in the list approved by the Cabinet of Ministers. It is noted, that e-visa will be given to foreignes entering Russia for guest, business, tourist, educational, science, cultural, political, economical and sports purposes.

To arrange the document an applicant will be obliged to complete an application on a specialized website. The processing term is set as maximum 4 days from the application filing date.

The e-visa processing procedure is to be fixed by the government.



