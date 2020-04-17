Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
17/04/2020 11:11

News

Print this

Russian parliament’s lower house adopts ombudsmen witness immunity bill

Context
Tags: Witness, Legislation, Ombudsman, State Duma, Russia
11:00 17/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 17 (RAPSI) – The lower house of Russian parliament, the State Duma, adopted a bill granting the privilege of witness to Russia’s and regional human rights commissioners in a final third reading on Friday.

Amendments are to be introduced into Russia’s Civil Procedure and Criminal Procedure Codes.

The witness immunity is supposed to be apply to the Russian federal ombudsman and rights commissioners in the Russian Federation subjects. According to the bill, they would have a right to withdraw testimony in relation to information they received on duty in civil and criminal trials.

Currently, only Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights has such a privilege in civil proceedings.

Moreover, the draft law envisages a special order of proceedings in criminal cases against ombudsmen. In accordance with these amendments, chiefs of the Investigative Committee’s regional investigations directorates would be authorized to take decisions on the launch of criminal cases against regional ombudsmen.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russian parliament’s lower house adopts ombudsmen witness immunity bill

11:00 17/04/2020 The lower house of Russian parliament, the State Duma, adopted a bill granting the privilege of witness to Russia’s and regional human rights commissioners in a final third reading on Friday.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Ex-president of Globex Bank faces trial on €12 mln embezzlement charges

10:42 17/04/2020 Indictment has been approved against ex-president of Globex Bank Vitaly Vavilin charged with embezzling 12 million euros from the financial organization.

Russian parliament’s lower house adopts ombudsmen witness immunity bill

11:00 17/04/2020 The lower house of Russian parliament, the State Duma, adopted a bill granting the privilege of witness to Russia’s and regional human rights commissioners in a final third reading on Friday.

Russian activist’s rally order breach sentence appeal hearing to resume on April 20

17:28 16/04/2020 The Moscow City Court on Thursday again adjourned an appeal against a 4-year sentence of activist Konstantin Kotov for repeated violations of a rally holding order. During the next hearing on April 20 the court will hear oral arguments.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100