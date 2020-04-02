Russian Justice Ministry urges supportive measures for lawyers, NGOs amid pandemic

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

13:55 02/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 2 (RAPSI) – The Justice Ministry has proposed to extend benefits proposed by the government for small and medium entrepreneurship to NGOs over the coronavirus spread, attorneys and notaries in private practice.

According to a statement published on the ministry’s website on Thursday, currently, such issues as extension of tax and advance payments and insurance contributions deadlines for small and medium-sized businesses are under consideration.

However, there are no similar measures for attorneys and notaries in private practice and non-government organizations, which also require such support, the statement reads.



