Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
01/04/2020 01:19

News

Print this

Prison terms for damage to war memorials to be captured in Russia’s criminal law

Tags: Monument, Memory, War, Legislation, State Duma, Vladimir Putin, Russia
17:08 31/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 31 (RAPSI) – The State Duma lawmakers passed a bill on punishment for destruction or damage of war cemeteries and memorials commemorating fallen defenders of the Motherland or devoted to the Days of War Glory of Russia in a final third reading on Tuesday.

The author of the iniative, according to the website of the lower house, is Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Amendements are expected to be introduced into the Criminal Code.

Fines of up to 5 million rubles (about $64,000) or imprisonment for up to 5 years are set as punishment for these damaging or destruction of war graves, monuments, steles, obeliscs and other memorial objects built in the memory of fallen defenders of the Motherland, the bill reads.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Prison terms for damage to war memorials to be captured in Russia’s criminal law

17:08 31/03/2020 The State Duma lawmakers passed a bill on punishment for destruction or damage of war cemeteries and memorials commemorating fallen defenders of the Motherland or devoted to the Days of War Glory of Russia in a final third reading on Tuesday.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Prison terms for damage to war memorials to be captured in Russia’s criminal law

17:08 31/03/2020 The State Duma lawmakers passed a bill on punishment for destruction or damage of war cemeteries and memorials commemorating fallen defenders of the Motherland or devoted to the Days of War Glory of Russia in a final third reading on Tuesday.

Russian Health Ministry ordered to draft proposals on reprofiling of medical facilities

18:01 31/03/2020 Chairman of Russia’s Government Mikhail Mishustin has ordered the Health Ministry to take an assessment of medical organization and submit proposals on their conversion for the reception of coronavirus-infected patients.

Russia’s Penitentiary Authority seals off pretrial detention facilities

17:34 31/03/2020 Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service has closed access to Moscow pretrial detention centers for lawyers and other visitors; it has also suspended delivery of parcels to convicts with the aim to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus disease.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100