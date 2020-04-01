Prison terms for damage to war memorials to be captured in Russia’s criminal law

© RAPSI, Maria Petrova

17:08 31/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 31 (RAPSI) – The State Duma lawmakers passed a bill on punishment for destruction or damage of war cemeteries and memorials commemorating fallen defenders of the Motherland or devoted to the Days of War Glory of Russia in a final third reading on Tuesday.

The author of the iniative, according to the website of the lower house, is Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Amendements are expected to be introduced into the Criminal Code.

Fines of up to 5 million rubles (about $64,000) or imprisonment for up to 5 years are set as punishment for these damaging or destruction of war graves, monuments, steles, obeliscs and other memorial objects built in the memory of fallen defenders of the Motherland, the bill reads.