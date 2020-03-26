Bill on prison sentence for bribing arbitrators submitted to Russian State Duma

© pastinfo.am

16:42 26/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 26 (RAPSI) – A bill on criminal punishment, including long prison terms, for bribing an arbitrator has been introduced into the State Duma. The document’s version has been published on the official database of the lower house of parliament.

Amendments are proposed to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The initiative envisages fines of up to 400,000 rubles ($5,000), restriction of liberty, community service or imprisonment for up to 2 years for illegal giving money, securities and other assets to judges of the court of arbitration, providing them with monetized services, granting other property rights. A maximum sentence for such crimes is imprisonment for terms ranging from 4 to 8 years with or without severe fines and ban on holding certain posts or involvement in certain activities for up to 5 years.

Arbitrators would face fines of up to 700,000 rubles ($900,000), imprisonment for up to 3 years for receipt of such bribes. A maximum sentence is imprisonment for up to 12 years.



