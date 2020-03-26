Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
26/03/2020 20:33

News

Print this

Bill on prison sentence for bribing arbitrators submitted to Russian State Duma

Tags: Arbitration, Legislation, Bribery, State Duma, Russia
16:42 26/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 26 (RAPSI) – A bill on criminal punishment, including long prison terms, for bribing an arbitrator has been introduced into the State Duma. The document’s version has been published on the official database of the lower house of parliament.

Amendments are proposed to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The initiative envisages fines of up to 400,000 rubles ($5,000), restriction of liberty, community service or imprisonment for up to 2 years for illegal giving money, securities and other assets to judges of the court of arbitration, providing them with monetized services, granting other property rights. A maximum sentence for such crimes is imprisonment for terms ranging from 4 to 8 years with or without severe fines and ban on holding certain posts or involvement in certain activities for up to 5 years.

Arbitrators would face fines of up to 700,000 rubles ($900,000), imprisonment for up to 3 years for receipt of such bribes. A maximum sentence is imprisonment for up to 12 years.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Bill on prison sentence for bribing arbitrators submitted to Russian State Duma

16:42 26/03/2020 A bill on criminal punishment, including long prison terms, for bribing an arbitrator has been introduced into the State Duma.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Bill on prison sentence for bribing arbitrators submitted to Russian State Duma

16:42 26/03/2020 A bill on criminal punishment, including long prison terms, for bribing an arbitrator has been introduced into the State Duma.

Investigation into alleged leader of Russia’s Aum Shinrikyo cell completed

13:19 26/03/2020 Probe into Mikhail Ustyantsev, an alleged organizer of a Russian cell of Aum Shinrikyo organization prohibited in Russia, has been completed.

Tatfondbank’s $2.3 bln claim its ex-chair Musin suspended

14:37 26/03/2020 The Tatarstan Commercial Court has put a stay on the 141.3 billion-ruble (about $2.3 billion) debt proceedings initiated by Tatfondbank against its ex-chairman Robert Musin.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100