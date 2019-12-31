Рейтинг@Mail.ru
31/12/2019

Russian President enacts crime statistics database bill into law

Tags: Statistics, Legislation, Criminal justice, The Prosecutor General's Office, Vladimir Putin, Russia
18:11 30/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 30 (RAPSI) – A bill regulating the state single statistical accounting of crime rate, reports of crimes has become law. The relevant document signed by President of Russia Vladimir Putin has been published on the official website of legal information.

According to the law, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia will be authorized to run the common crime statistics database. Certain information from the database will be published on the Internet if it does not violate legislation. The list of the official statistical information which is to be published online will be approved by Russia’s Prosecutor General by agreement with the federal state bodies.

The initiative is to come into force in 10 days after its official publications, excluding certain provisions. Thus, provisions on the launch of the state automated legal statistics system will be applied starting January 1, 2022.

The State Duma passed the initiative on December 17; the Federation Council backed it on December 23.

