Russia’s State Duma Chair names most important laws adopted in 2019

Tags: Legislation, State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, Russia
12:59 27/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 27 (RAPSI) – State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin has recited the most important laws the lawmakers of the lower house of the Russian parliament adopted in 2019.

“For us the laws aimed to help people are of priority. We were settling issues pertaining to the protection of citizens’ rights in an integrated manner, including their right to their own housing,”  the statement of the lower house of the parliament quotes the Chairman as saying.

According to Volodin, the lawmakers’ efforts were aimed to help the people wronged by unscrupulous developers and to create respective preventive mechanisms.

At the same time, Volodin reminded, the State Duma adopted laws prohibiting provision of microcredits against security of the borrower’s only place of residence, and introducing mortgage holidays for those in dire straits.

Besides, among important laws adopted in 2019 the Chairman of the lower house of the parliament named the law on palliative help and that granting relatives access to intensive care wards.

