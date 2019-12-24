Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Federation Council members stand for return of smoking rooms to Russian airports

Tags: Smoking, Legislation, Federation Council, Russia
17:16 23/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 23 (RAPSI) – A bill to return isolated smoking lounges to airports’ transit zones was on Monday approved by the members of Russia’s Federation Council.

Amendments are expected to be introduced in the Law Concerning Protection of the Citizens' Health from effects of exposure to environmental tobacco smoke and consequences of tobacco use.

According to the bill, smoking will be permitted in special isolated areas equipped with the air ventilation systems located in transit zones of airports. The rooms are to be located is places which cannot be observed by nonsmoking passengers.

The State Duma MPs adopted the initiative on December 12.

In June 2014, the antismoking law, which includes an extended list of places where smoking is prohibited, became effective in Russia. The no-smoking sites included cafes, bars, restaurants, hotels, hostels, outdoor markets and other trading premises, some railway stations and airports.

The fines for smoking in prohibited areas vary between 500 and 1,500 rubles ($8-$24 at the current exchange rate) for individuals and up to 90,000 rubles ($1,400) for legal entities.

