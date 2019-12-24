Defendants may gain right to seek compensation for inadequate detention conditions

16:21 23/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 23 (RAPSI) – The upper house of Russian parliament on Monday approved a draft law on compensation for substandard conditions of detention and imprisonment.

According to the statement published on the Federation Council’s website, the bill is to amend the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation and the Law Concerning the Detention of Persons Suspected and Accused of Committing Crimes.

Thus, the initiative stipulates that persons sentenced to jail and serving sentence in penitentiary facilities as well as suspected and charged individuals may turn to court if conditions of their detention or imprisonment are violated.

Courts must establish the fact of violations committed, the character of violation, the length of violation, circumstances and effect of the wrongdoing.

The lower house of parliament passed the legislative proposal on December 17.

The document is expected to take effect in 30 days after its official publication.



