Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
24/12/2019 04:46

News

Print this

Defendants may gain right to seek compensation for inadequate detention conditions

Tags: Legislation, Judicial practice, Compensation, Federation Council, Penitentiary system, Russia
16:21 23/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 23 (RAPSI) – The upper house of Russian parliament on Monday approved a draft law on compensation for substandard conditions of detention and imprisonment.

According to the statement published on the Federation Council’s website, the bill is to amend the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation and the Law Concerning the Detention of Persons Suspected and Accused of Committing Crimes.

Thus, the initiative stipulates that persons sentenced to jail and serving sentence in penitentiary facilities as well as suspected and charged individuals may turn to court if conditions of their detention or imprisonment are violated.

Courts must establish the fact of violations committed, the character of violation, the length of violation, circumstances and effect of the wrongdoing.

The lower house of parliament passed the legislative proposal on December 17.

The document is expected to take effect in 30 days after its official publication.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Defendants may gain right to seek compensation for inadequate detention conditions

16:21 23/12/2019 The upper house of Russian parliament on Monday approved a draft law on compensation for substandard conditions of detention and imprisonment.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Federation Council members stand for return of smoking rooms to Russian airports

17:16 23/12/2019 A bill to return isolated smoking lounges to airports’ transit zones was on Monday approved by the members of Russia’s Federation Council.

Ex-rector of St. Petersburg Agrarian University gets 5 years for $450k embezzlement

17:00 23/12/2019 The former rector of the St. Petersburg Agrarian University Victor Yefimov on Monday was found guilty of embezzling of 28.6 million rubles (over $450,000) and sentenced to 5 years in a penal colony.

Defendants may gain right to seek compensation for inadequate detention conditions

16:21 23/12/2019 The upper house of Russian parliament on Monday approved a draft law on compensation for substandard conditions of detention and imprisonment.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100