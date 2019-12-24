Рейтинг@Mail.ru
24/12/2019 04:46

Federation Council backs bill on repayment of fallen Russian servicemen mortgage

Tags: Legislation, Mortgage, Federation Council, Army, Russia
18:06 23/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 23 (RAPSI) – The Federation Council approved a bill on repayment of mortgage of deceased servicemen on Monday, according to a statement published on the website of the parliament’s upper house.

The bill would allow the state to repay mortgage loans of deceased servicemen by lump sum right before accession of their relatives to the heirship and re-execution of a credit contract.

Provisions would be applied to wives, children and parents of the fallen.

Amendments are to be introduced into the Law Concerning the Savings and Mortgage System of Housing Provision for Servicemen.

The State Duma adopted the bill on December 17.


