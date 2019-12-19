State Duma lawmakers back extension of prosecutors’ powers

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:36 18/12/2019

MOSCOW, December 18 (RAPSI) – A bill extending the public prosecutor's supervision over investigators at the stage of the initiation of criminal cases passed its third and final reading in the lower house of Russian parliament on Wednesday.

Under the bill, a prosecutor will be authorized to demand elimination of breaches of legislation committed not only during pretrial investigation but during receipt, recording and consideration of reports of crimes from investigators.

Amendments are proposed to the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.