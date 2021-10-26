Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
26/10/2021 22:15

News

Print this

HIV and tuberculosis patients not to be kept in detention centers – Russian Justice Ministry

Tags: Healthcare, Penitentiary system, Justice Ministry, Russia
17:47 26/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 26 (RAPSI) — The Russian Ministry of Justice has developed a new list of serious diseases that prevent the detention of suspects and those accused of committing crimes, the Ministry's press service reports.

In particular, the new list includes diseases requiring palliative care, oncological diseases, diseases caused by the human immunodeficiency virus, and tuberculosis, the body said in its statement.

Currently, the draft governmental resolution on amendments to the list of serious diseases preventing the detention of suspects or person charged with crimes is posted for public discussion.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

HIV and tuberculosis patients not to be kept in detention centers – Russian Justice Ministry

17:47 26/10/2021 The Russian Ministry of Justice has developed a new list of serious diseases that prevent the detention of suspects and those accused of committing crimes.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

HIV and tuberculosis patients not to be kept in detention centers – Russian Justice Ministry

17:47 26/10/2021 The Russian Ministry of Justice has developed a new list of serious diseases that prevent the detention of suspects and those accused of committing crimes.

Pussy Riot member’s sentence in sanitary breach case upheld

13:29 26/10/2021 The Moscow City Court on Tuesday upheld sentence given to Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina in a case over abetting violation of sanitary rules at an unauthorized rally held in Moscow in winter.

Lawyer Khasavov loses cassation appeal against jail sentence for compulsion of evidence

14:59 26/10/2021 The Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction on Tuesday rejected an appeal filed by attorney Dagir Khasavov against his 6-year prison sentence for compulsion of evidence.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100