HIV and tuberculosis patients not to be kept in detention centers – Russian Justice Ministry

© RAPSI

17:47 26/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 26 (RAPSI) — The Russian Ministry of Justice has developed a new list of serious diseases that prevent the detention of suspects and those accused of committing crimes, the Ministry's press service reports.

In particular, the new list includes diseases requiring palliative care, oncological diseases, diseases caused by the human immunodeficiency virus, and tuberculosis, the body said in its statement.

Currently, the draft governmental resolution on amendments to the list of serious diseases preventing the detention of suspects or person charged with crimes is posted for public discussion.