Moscow courts suspend personal reception of citizens amid COVID-19 spread

17:15 25/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 25 (RAPSI) – Moscow courts will suspend personal reception of citizens starting October 28 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Moscow City Court’s press service has told RAPSI.

Moreover, attendance of non-parties of considered cases, including journalists, will be restricted.

People will be able to file documents via mail or Internet, according to the statement.