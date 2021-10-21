Рейтинг@Mail.ru
21/10/2021 19:14

Croatia extradites Russian national charged with $3 mln attempted fraud

Tags: Fraud, Extradition, The Prosecutor General's Office, Croatia, Russia
16:42 21/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 21 (RAPSI) — Croatia will extradite to Russia businessman Dmitry Osinin, who stands charged with attempting to fraudulently obtain 210 million rubles ($3 million )in exchange for "help" in a criminal case, the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation informs.

In June 2019, Osinin and his accomplice, having information about a criminal case initiated against the management of LLC LTK Svobodny Sokol, under the pretext that they could help the figures involved in this case to evade criminal liability, attempted to seize money in the amount of 210 million rubles and part of the property, the body said in its statement.

In fact, the charged person had no intentions and real opportunities to provide the said "assistance", the press release emphasizes.

Osinin fled from justice and was put on the international wanted list. He was apprehended in Croatia in July 2021.

Thanks to the close cooperation of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation with the competent authorities of this state, it was possible to reach a decision on his extradition. Dmitry Osinin will be taken to Moscow, accompanied by a special convoy, the statement reads.

Croatia extradites Russian national charged with $3 mln attempted fraud

