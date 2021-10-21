Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Moscow court to hear appeal against house arrest of Shaninka rector in embezzlement case

17:55 20/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 20 (RAPSI) - The Moscow City Court will hear a prosecutor's appeal against house arrest of the rector of the Moscow School of Social and Economic Sciences (Shaninka) Sergey Zuyev in a 21-million-ruble (about $300,000) embezzlement case on October 27, RAPSI has learnt from the court's press service.

Charges have been brought against Zuyev.

In late September, during the investigation, ex-employees of the Fund for New Forms of Education Development Maxim Inkin and Eugeny Zak as well as executive director of Shaninka Christina Kryuchkova were detained for two months in this case.

Former Deputy Education Minister and Sberbank vice-president Marina Rakova initially escaped but was arrested and put in detention on October 6 as well as her partner Artur Stetsenko, the common-law husband of Rakova and CEO of the Federal State Autonomous Institution "The Fund for New Forms of Education Development. 

According to investigators, in 2019, Rakova, then Deputy Minister of Education, Stetsenko and other defendants were involved in large-scale embezzlement from the Fund during the execution of education state contracts.

