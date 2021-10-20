Рейтинг@Mail.ru
20/10/2021 02:23

Over 400,000 materials with prohibited content removed since January by Russian regulator

Tags: Statistics, Internet, Roskomnadzor, Russia
16:51 19/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 19 (RAPSI) — In the period from January through September this year, more than 427,000 materials with prohibited content were blocked on the Internet, Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor reports.

About 166,000 prohibited materials in three categories of information: "drugs", "suicide propaganda" and "child pornography" were removed, the regulator informs. The figures are by 42% higher than in the same period last year.

It is important to note the work of social networks, which on their own removed more than 45% of all materials detected in these categories. The largest percentage of non-removal is observed in Facebook - 19% and Youtube - 11%, Roskomnadzor said in its statement.

The agency also reminded that on February 1 of this year, amendments to the law on information, information technology and information protection entered into force, obliging social networks themselves to identify and block information, for the dissemination of which administrative or criminal liability is introduced.

The communications watchdog urged all Internet platforms to responsibly fulfill their duties and comply with the requirements of Russian legislation. More than a third of all prohibited information (155,584 materials) was reported by citizens, the regulator stressed thanking all such individuals for their concern and help.

Over 400,000 materials with prohibited content removed since January by Russian regulator

