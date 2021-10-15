Рейтинг@Mail.ru
15/10/2021 01:37

Liberty restriction of municipal lawmaker for sanitary breaches at illegal rally upheld

Tags: Sanitary and Epidemiology, Violation, Rally, Moscow City Court, Moscow, Russia
17:01 14/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 14 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld restriction of freedom for 1.5 years imposed on municipal lawmaker Dmitry Baranovsky in a case over violation of sanitary rules during an unauthorized rally held in the city in January, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

In late August, Baranovsky was found guilty of inciting to the violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules. He was prohibited from leaving his place of living from 10 pm to 6 am, changing his permanent place of residence without notification of an authorized specialized body, attending mass events and participating in them, and leaving Moscow and Moscow Region without special permit.

According to the Interior Ministry, coronavirus-positive persons ordered to isolation were identified among participants of the rally held in Moscow on January 23, 2021. A criminal case over violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules was opened over this fact.


Liberty restriction of municipal lawmaker for sanitary breaches at illegal rally upheld

17:01 14/10/2021 The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld restriction of freedom for 1.5 years imposed on municipal lawmaker Dmitry Baranovsky in a case over violation of sanitary rules during an unauthorized rally held in the city in January.
