15/10/2021 01:37

Defendant in case over mass shooting in Russia’s Perm university detained for two months

Tags: Pre-trial detention, Shooting, Perm, Russia
16:30 14/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 14 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s Perm on Thursday ordered student Timur Bekmansurov, who stands charged with shooting in the Perm State University that led to the death of six people, until December 13, according to a court representative.

According to investigators, in September, the student entered the university and did the shooting. As a result of the attack, six people died and 28 were injured. Bekmansurov was injured when resisting arrest and taken to hospital.

A criminal case was opened over murder. The defendant could face life in prison if convicted.

Two officers of the Perm State Road Safety Inspectorate who took down the student were advanced in rank. 


