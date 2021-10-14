Sentence upheld against man guilty of beating police officer at illegal Moscow rally

© Moscow's Presnensky District Court

12:56 14/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 14 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld sentence given to Eugeny Yesenov, Russia’s national born in the Republic of Kalmykia, for beating a policeman at the illegal rally held in central Moscow on January 23, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

In May, Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court sentenced Yesenov to 4 years in penal colony.

The man was found guilty of using force against a representative of authority. Earlier, he admitted his guilt.

Unauthorized rallies in support of Navalny were held in Moscow and other Russian cities in late January and early February.