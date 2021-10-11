Moscow lawmaker fined nearly $3,000 for breaching rally organization order

© AGN Moskva, Kirill Zykov

16:36 11/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 11 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Monday fined the Moscow City Duma lawmaker representing the Communist Party of Russia Yekaterina Yengalycheva 200,000 rubles (about $3,000) for breaching the order of holding a public event, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

According to case papers, the lawmaker called for participation in an unauthorized rally on her Facebook page.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry’s Moscow Main Directorate announced that the police would identify and arrest individuals involved in such calls as well as in the organization of illegal rallies on September 20 and 25 and participation in them.



