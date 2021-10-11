Navalny’s suit against prosecutors, Roskomnadzor over website blocking rejected

15:55 11/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 11 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Monday dismissed an administrative lawsuit filed by Alexey Navalny against the Prosecutor General’s Office and Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor over blocking of his websites, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The plaintiff sought to recognize the authorities’ decisions on websites related to Navalny as illegal.

The prosecutors’ demands to block the websites were based on the Moscow City Court’s ruling declaring Navalny’s foundation, Offices of Navalny and others extremist organizations.

According to the prosecutors’ check, the said organizations were engaged in the forming of conditions for destabilization of social and political situation. In fact, their goals are to seek to dismantle the Russian statehood, prosecutors claimed.