Top manager of major real estate developer put in detention on embezzlement allegations

© Moscow's Tverskoy District Court

18:22 08/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 8 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Friday ordered detention of the regional development director of major real estate developer Samolet Alexander Lefel as part of a large-scale embezzlement case, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The court granted a motion lodged by investigators and detained Lefel until December 7.

According to case papers, Level is accused of embezzling funds on a large scale from Pik construction company where he worked prior to Samolet.



