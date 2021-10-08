Рейтинг@Mail.ru
08/10/2021 20:29

Top manager of major real estate developer put in detention on embezzlement allegations

Tags: Embezzlement, Construction, Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, Russia
18:22 08/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 8 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Friday ordered detention of the regional development director of major real estate developer Samolet Alexander Lefel as part of a large-scale embezzlement case, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The court granted a motion lodged by investigators and detained Lefel until December 7.

According to case papers, Level is accused of embezzling funds on a large scale from Pik construction company where he worked prior to Samolet.


Top manager of major real estate developer put in detention on embezzlement allegations

18:22 08/10/2021 Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Friday ordered detention of the regional development director of major real estate developer Samolet Alexander Lefel as part of a large-scale embezzlement case.
