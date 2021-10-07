Owner of Russian major industrial construction company put in detention in fraud case

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

15:08 07/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 7 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Thursday detained the founder of Rosengineering industrial construction company Dmitry Novikov as part of a large-scale fraud case, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The court placed the accused in detention until December 5.

Moreover, investigators demand detention for another defendant, CEO of North-West Engineering Maxim Gorelov.

The case details have not been disclosed yet.

Rosengineering, according to the company’s website, provides full range of services related to concept development, design, construction, procurement, commissioning, further maintenance and operation of industrial and sports facilities and their infrastructure throughout Russia.



