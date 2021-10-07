Kaspersky Lab challenges recovery of $575,000 tax arrears

© AGN Moskva

11:59 07/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 7 (RAPSI) - Kaspersky Lab has filed a cassation appeal against a commercial court’s ruling ordering the company to pay corporate income tax in the amount of 41.6 million rubles (about $575,000 at the current exchange rate), according to court records.

In February 2020, the Seventh Inter-District Tax Inspectorate for largest taxpayers No. 7 found that in 2014 Kaspersky Lab underpaid 41.6 million rubles, since it unlawfully overstated its expenses for research and development.

According to the applicant, the decision violated its rights and legitimate interests in the field of entrepreneurial activity.

In May 2021, the Moscow City Court upheld the tax authority’s decision saying the applicant failed to provide evidence sufficient to refute the findings of the tax authority. In August, the Ninth Commercial Court of Appeals also confirmed the lower court decision saying that Kaspersky Lab was to additionally pay the corporate income.



