Ex-Mayor of Russia’s Vladivostok arrested on graft allegations

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

11:11 04/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 4 (RAPSI) – A former Mayor of Russia’s Vladivostok Oleg Gumenyuk has been arrested on suspicion of taking bribes, the press service of the Investigative Committee’s Primorye Investigations Directorate has told RAPSI.

According to investigators, between 2019 and 2021, the suspect regularly received bribes from the administration of Neсropol funeral agency and through mediators for the common protection in the funeral service delivery. In total, he received over 19.5 million rubles, the statement reads.

A criminal case is opened over bribetaking on especially large-scale.