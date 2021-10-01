Two Scientology-related NGOs included in Russia's list of undesirable organizations

18:02 01/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 1 (RAPSI) - The Justice Ministry has added two foreign scientology-related organizations to the list of NGOs undesirable in Russia, the body's statement reads.

These NGOs are World Institute of Scientology Enterprises International (WISE Int.) and Church of Spiritual Technology (CST) registered in the U.S.

The American organizations pose a threat to Russia’s safety, according to prosecutors.

Information on the decision taken has been forwarded to the Russian Justice Ministry in order to include the NGOs in the list of foreign and international organization labeled as undesirable in the Russian Federation, the statement reads.

Dianetics and Scientology are a set of religious and philosophical ideas and practices that were put forth by L. Ron Hubbard in the US in the early 1950s.

The scientific community never recognized it as science.

A resolution passed in 1996 by the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, classified the Church of Scientology as a destructive religious organization.

The Moscow Regional Court ruled in 2012 that some of Hubbard’s books be included on the Federal List of Extremist Literature and prohibited from distribution in Russia.