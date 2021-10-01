Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Memorial NGO fined $4,000 for violation of foreign agents law

Tags: Foreign Agents Law, Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, NGO, Memorial, Russia
15:41 01/10/2021

MOSCOW, October 1 (RAPSI) - Moscow's Tverskoy District Court on Friday fined Memorial human rights center 300,000 rubles ($4,000) for breaching the order of the operation of non-commercial organizations discharging the foreign agent's functions, the court's press service told RAPSI.

The NGO was found guilty of committing the administrative offence.

Memorial was added to the register of foreign agents in 2015.

