Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
30/09/2021 07:12

News

Print this

Bankruptcy proceedings against Burger King Rus over $80,000 debt discontinued

Context
Tags: Bankruptcy, Burger King, Moscow Commercial Court, Russia
18:15 29/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 29 (RAPSI) — The Moscow Commercial Court has terminated the proceedings initated by OOO Femida seeking to declare bankrupt OOO Burger Rus, the Russian operation of the Burger King fast food chain, because of a premises rent debt amounting to over 6 million rubles (about $80,000), according to the court ruling.

The applicant’s request to introduce the respective bankruptcy supervision procedure against OOO Burger Rus was dismissed, the ruling reads.

This May, the Ninth Commercial Court of Appeals dismissed a complaint of OOO Burger Rus against the decision to recover 5.8 million rubles ($80,000 at the current exchange rate) in favor of OOO Femida to compensate rent arrears and interest.

According to Burger Rus LLC, it did not receive any notice of an increase in the rent, and the obligation to pay the rent for May 2020 was terminated by offsetting the security deposit. According to the respondent, the requirement to charge the arrears interest was unreasonable, since it had been granted a deferral to pay rent.

Nevertheless, proceeding from the evidence presented by the parties the court ruled in favor of the claimant.

In April 2021, the Russian Supreme Court dismissed Burger Rus application seeking to reconsider the decision to recover about 14 million rubles ($188,000) of rent arrears.

Having established the fact that Burger Rus was in arrears in paying rent during the period in question, having checked the claimants' calculation and finding it correct, the Moscow Commercial Court satisfied the claim, reducing the amount of penalties due, the Supreme Court reminded. The claimant's arguments were examined by courts, and were given an appropriate legal assessment; no significant violations of the rules of procedural law that influenced the outcome of the case were found, the Supreme Court said.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Bankruptcy proceedings against Burger King Rus over $80,000 debt discontinued

18:15 29/09/2021 The Moscow Commercial Court has terminated the proceedings initated by OOO Femida seeking to declare bankrupt OOO Burger Rus, the Russian operation of the Burger King fast food chain, because of a premises rent debt amounting to over 6 million rubles (about $80,000).
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Bankruptcy proceedings against Burger King Rus over $80,000 debt discontinued

18:15 29/09/2021 The Moscow Commercial Court has terminated the proceedings initated by OOO Femida seeking to declare bankrupt OOO Burger Rus, the Russian operation of the Burger King fast food chain, because of a premises rent debt amounting to over 6 million rubles (about $80,000).

Google fined $90,000 for breaching information access guarding

17:12 29/09/2021 A magistrate judge on Wednesday fined Google LLC 6.5 million rubles ($90,000) for two cases of violating the order of the restriction of access to information.

Interior Ministry to detect abettors for illegal actions after State Duma elections

15:01 29/09/2021 Police will detect and arrest persons allegedly involved in instigation to take part in illegal actions in Moscow on Setember 20 and 25 after the State Duma elections.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100