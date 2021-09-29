Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
29/09/2021 00:31

News

Print this

Social networks’ appeals against fines for data localization breaches set for November

Context
Tags: Legislation, Personal data, Fine, Moscow's Tagansky District Court, Whatsapp, Twitter, Facebook, Russia
17:48 28/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 28 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tagansky District Court has set November 10 as the date for hearing of appeals filed by Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp against fines totaling 36 million rubles (about $500,000) imposed on the companies for breaching legislation as to the localization of the users’ personal data in Russia, the court’s press service has told RAPSI.

In late August, the court fined WhatsApp 4 million rubles; Facebook was fined 15 million rubles and Twitter was fined 17 million rubles.

The messenger was found guilty of the first violation of law requirements, while the social networks were penalized for the repeated violation.

In April, Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor urged several foreign companies to submit documents confirming that they keep and process Russians’ personal data within the country.

The operator must ensure recording, systematization, keeping, updating, changing and recovery of data of Russian users with the use of databases locating within the country, according to the agency. These rules provide the sufficient level of data security, according to Roskomnadzor.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Social networks’ appeals against fines for data localization breaches set for November

17:48 28/09/2021 Moscow’s Tagansky District Court has set November 10 as the date for hearing of appeals filed by Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp against fines totaling 36 million rubles (about $500,000) imposed on the companies for breaching legislation as to the localization of the users’ personal data in Russia.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian authorities seek powers to detain transport vehicles of foreign carriers

17:39 28/09/2021 The Russian Government has submitted to the State Duma a bill envisaging that transport vehicles of foreign carriers could be detained on the Russian territory in cases of violation of the national traffic rules.

Drug propaganda case hearing against YouTube blogger Yury Dud to be resumed in October

16:52 28/09/2021 Moscow’s Zyuzinsky District Court will resume hearing of a case against prominent Russian YouTube blogger Yury Dud over drug propaganda on October 20.

Facebook seeks to delay payment of fines totaling to $360,000 in Russian court

18:16 28/09/2021 On the last day of the deadline for the voluntary payment of fines making in total of 26 million rubles (about $360,000), Facebook Inc company asked the court for a postponement.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100