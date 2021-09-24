Former Russian penitentiary official investigated over residence permit of Cyprus

11:44 24/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 24 (RAPSI) – Investigators opened a criminal case against a former chief of the Federal Penitentiary Service’s (FSIN) Construction Directorate Andrey Obryvin, who had failed to notify authorities of his residence permit in Cyprus, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports Friday.

According to investigators, in March 2019, Obryvin having property in Cyprus obtained residence permit in this country but failed to inform authorized bodies about it when returned to Russia.

Obryvin is suspected of failure to file notification of foreign residence permit, the statement reads.