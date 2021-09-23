Another Navalny’s appeal against prone to escape status rejected

© Moscow's Babushkinsky District Court

15:40 23/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 23 (RAPSI) – The Vladimir Regional Court on Thursday dismissed Alexey Navalny’s appeal against his prone to escape status, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

In August, the Moscow City Court rejected a similar appeal lodged by Navalny against labeling him as a convict prone to escape. The Preobrazhensky District Court dismissed Navalny’s suit against the penal colony’s decision on June 25. The blogger sought to declare the decision illegal.

Earlier, the convict filed a similar lawsuit with a court in the Vladimir Region; but the move was also dismissed.

Navalny is serving sentence in a penal colony in Pokrov, a town in the Vladimir Region.

In February, a Moscow court ordered Navalny to be jailed for 3.5 years in the Ives Rocher embezzlement case. In early March, the ruling was upheld. The blogger is to serve about 2.5 years behind bars. He is serving sentence in the Vladimir Region.