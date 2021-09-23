Рейтинг@Mail.ru
23/09/2021 08:13

Extended detention of businessman involved in Penza Governor’s case upheld

Tags: Bribery, Moscow City Court, Ivan Belozertsev, Penza, Moscow, Russia
18:42 22/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 22 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Wednesday upheld extension of detention of the head of BIOTEC Group of Companies Boris Spiegel involved in a bribery case against ex-Penza Region governor Ivan Belozertsev until November 20, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Earlier, the court took the same decision as to the former governor of the Penza Region.

After his arrest and detention the businessman voiced his readiness to cooperate with investigators.

According to the investigation, between January and September 2020, Belozertsev accepted through intermedia money and other values worth over 31 million rubles (over $400,000) in bribes from Spiegel, his spouse andDirector of Pharmacia Company Anton Koloskov. In turn, the official allegedly promised to give BIOTEC Group of Companies the competitive gain in execution of state contracts for acceptance, quality and validity period tracking, storing and supplies of medical drugs and goods for the needs of health care institutions of the Penza Region.


