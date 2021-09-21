Рейтинг@Mail.ru
21/09/2021 21:45

Russian investigators open case over yet another Nazi photo on Immortal Regiment website

Tags: Internet, Rehabilitation, Nazism, Investigative Committee, Russia
17:35 21/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 21 (RAPSI) — The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case over rehabilitation of Nazism against a resident of the Republic of Bashkortostan, who posted a photograph of Nazi Field Marshal Paul von Kleist on the Immortal Regiment website, the press service of the body informs RAPSI.

Investigators remind that von Kleist was convicted by the Supreme Court of the USSR as a Nazi criminal.

It is alleged that the actions of the 18-year-old suspect were aimed at forming a disdainful attitude towards the day of military glory of Russia and a negative attitude towards the participants in the Great Patriotic War among the members of society.

