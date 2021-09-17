Suspect in attack on police department in Voronezh region apprehended

15:18 17/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 17 (RAPSI) — Law enforcement officers have detained a resident of a village in the Voronezh Region, Viktor Mirsky, on suspicion of killing a family and attacking a police department in the town of Liski, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee informs.

The man put up armed resistance, but thanks to the professional actions the police officers, he was disarmed. During the special operation, the suspect was wounded, he is being provided with medical assistance, the statement reads.

Investigators allege that Mirsky committed the murder of a family on the basis of a domestic conflict. After the murder he attacked the Liskinsky district police station with the use of an explosive device and fled the scene of the crime in a car.

As a result of the explosion, a police officer was wounded.

As to the incident, investigating authorities initiated a criminal case over murder of two or more persons, illegal arms trafficking, attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer, and illegal traffic in explosives.