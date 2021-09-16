About 182,000 prisoners сan seek for community service – Russian Justice Minister

MOSCOW, September 16 (RAPSI) – About 182,000 prisoners in Russia have a right to seek for the replacement of their jail sentence with community service, Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko said opening a new correction centre near Moscow on Thursday.

A new module structure permits acceptance of cost-efficient design solutions that affords grounds for further construction of such centres throughout Russia, the Minister stressed.

The opening ceremony of the correctional centre for convicts sentenced to community service was also attended by First Deputy Minister of Justice Evgeny Zabarchuk, Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Alexander Kalashnikov, Chief of Moscow’s FSIN Directorate Georgy Volkov, Moscow’s Business Ombudsman Tatiana Mineyeva and Deputy Chair of the Business and Construction Committee of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation Sergey Bystrov.