Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
16/09/2021 22:33

News

Print this

About 182,000 prisoners сan seek for community service – Russian Justice Minister

Tags: Community service, Justice Ministry, Penitentiary system, Konstantin Chuichenko, Russia, Moscow
16:54 16/09/2021

MOSCOW, September 16 (RAPSI) – About 182,000 prisoners in Russia have a right to seek for the replacement of their jail sentence with community service, Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko said opening a new correction centre near Moscow on Thursday.

A new module structure permits acceptance of cost-efficient design solutions that affords grounds for further construction of such centres throughout Russia, the Minister stressed.

The opening ceremony of the correctional centre for convicts sentenced to community service was also attended by First Deputy Minister of Justice Evgeny Zabarchuk, Director of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Alexander Kalashnikov, Chief of Moscow’s FSIN Directorate Georgy Volkov, Moscow’s Business Ombudsman Tatiana Mineyeva and Deputy Chair of the Business and Construction Committee of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation Sergey Bystrov.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

About 182,000 prisoners сan seek for community service – Russian Justice Minister

16:54 16/09/2021 About 182,000 prisoners in Russia have a right to seek for the replacement of their jail sentence with community service, Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko said opening a new correction centre near Moscow on Thursday.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian investigators open case over inducement to single voting days riots

13:00 16/09/2021 A criminal case has been opened over online inducing citizens to take part in mass riots on the single voting days.

About 182,000 prisoners сan seek for community service – Russian Justice Minister

16:54 16/09/2021 About 182,000 prisoners in Russia have a right to seek for the replacement of their jail sentence with community service, Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko said opening a new correction centre near Moscow on Thursday.

Russian Supreme Court backs initiation of new case against ex-Moscow judge

14:14 16/09/2021 The Supreme Court of Russia has upheld the Higher Judges' Qualifications Board’s decision to launch a new criminal case against ex-judge of the Moscow Commercial Court Igor Korogodov.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100